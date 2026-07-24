Safed Chief Rabbi Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu spoke this morning in an interview on Galei Zahal about the terror attack at Havat Gilad, in which Benayahu Melet, of blessed memory, and Maj. Yuval Ezra, 27, from Herzliya, were murdered.

The rabbi called for a harsh response to terrorism and urged that security issues be placed at the center of the election campaign. He said the elections should focus first and foremost on security, deterrence, and the fight against terrorism. Rabbi Eliyahu said that this is "the issue of the elections, not other trivial matters that distract us from what is essential."

The rabbi spoke about his acquaintance with Melet, saying: "I met Benayahu, of blessed memory, on the night of Tisha B’Av. He was one of those people who sacrificed himself to save other Jews. He literally risked his life. It is a great merit for the Jewish people that there are such righteous individuals. People like him saved children from burning homes and vehicles."

Later, Rabbi Eliyahu called for a forceful response against terrorism, saying: "There is a need here for great revenge. The gates of hell must be opened upon them - upon that despicable village of murderers."

The rabbi also called for the immediate implementation of the law allowing the deportation of terrorists: "There is a law stating that terrorists should be expelled from the country, and it must be carried out. Those who prevent the implementation of this law have blood on their hands. An official who refuses to enforce this law should be sent to prison."