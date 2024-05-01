Two Jewish residents of Yitzhar who were arrested earlier this week and placed in administrative detention announced a hunger strike today (Wednesday) until they are released.

Neriah Zarog, a father of four, was placed in administrative detention for three months. Elchai Carmeli, a father of six, was given six months of administrative detention.

The two were arrested along with three others after they participated in the search for 14-year-old shepherd Binyamin Achimeir. Security officials accused them of participating in riots in the Arab villages after Achumeir was found murdered by Arab terrorists.

After a short investigation, the suspects in the riots were handed administrative arrest orders signed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the request of the Shin Bet for periods of 6 months, 4 months, and 3 months.

The detainees' attorneys attacked what they called the "persecution of the Minister of Defense against the settlers in Judea and Samaria" and noted that "while Jewish settlers are detained in administrative detention, dozens of Arab administrative detainees are released from detention and this is due to a 'shortage of space' in the prisons, according to the Prisons Service."

Attorney Nati Rom of the Honenu legal organization said: "In a time of war, the security system chooses to release terrorists who sought to kill us and harm our country, with claims of lack of space and other claims. While we are at war for our existence, the Minister of Defense finds time to sign administrative arrests against civilian citizens, people who love the people and the country and have families. The Minister of Defense is deeply rooted in the 'conceptzia' and does not know the difference between friend and enemy, we must wake up."