The Honenu legal aid organization claims that the condition of Tal Derdik, a farmer from the Binyamin region who is being held under an administrative detention order, continues to deteriorate as he enters the 12th day of a hunger strike.

According to the organization, Derdik was taken to the Russian Compound detention facility's medical clinic on Friday morning after suffering repeated fainting spells.

Attorney Nati Rom of Honenu visited Derdik at the Russian Compound detention facility in Jerusalem, where he is being held under an administrative order issued by Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth. Honenu said the fainting episodes began on Thursday and that Derdik was examined at the facility's medical clinic on Friday morning.

Following the visit, Rom said: "I have just concluded a pre-Shabbat visit with detainee Tal Derdik, who has now been on a hunger strike for 12 days. As is well known, Tal was arrested after receiving a draconian and unworkable order from the Central Command chief. It is painful to witness the growing use of these draconian orders against residents of Judea and Samaria without trial. There are other ways to address these situations, and these orders must not be used. This practice must come to an end."

Honenu added that Derdik, a resident of a farm in the Binyamin region and a father of four, was arrested about two weeks ago on allegations that he violated the administrative order. According to the organization, the order required him to remain under full house arrest at the home of his mother-in-law, a widowed and deaf woman, without her being informed of the arrangement. Honenu said Derdik has been on a hunger strike since his arrest in protest of the administrative detention order.