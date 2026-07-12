While Marwan Barghouti has been portrayed internationally in recent years as a "political prisoner" and a "figure of peace," a newly revealed special report by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) presents a starkly different picture.

According to the report, Barghouti continues to convey messages supporting "armed resistance" from behind bars while actively working to advance his political leverage.

The authors of the report determine that while Barghouti has shifted from direct operational activity to ideological influence, his core ideology remains unchanged.

They argue that he continues to cultivate a moderate international image while, in practice, disseminating rhetoric that encourages violent struggle and consolidating his standing as a leading Palestinian Arab figure.

The document further alleges that Barghouti is working to unite Fatah and Hamas under a joint leadership. According to the report, he views Hamas as a natural partner in the Palestinian Arab political system and is seeking to promote a unified leadership against Israel while maintaining ties with figures inside the organization.

The report also asserts that Barghouti seeks to exert influence over the Israeli political arena. According to the document, he maintains contacts with Arab Members of Knesset, and the IPS claims they approached him to secure his blessing for an initiative to form a joint Arab party aimed at maximizing electoral influence.

A senior official in the IPS Intelligence Directorate stated that Barghouti "does not need to hold a weapon to be dangerous," as his power today lies in his ability to influence others and motivate them to act.

"He is a Yahya Sinwar-type figure, perhaps even more sophisticated-a wolf in sheep's clothing," she said.

As of publication, no response had been received from Barghouti's attorney regarding the allegations raised in the report.

Barghouti has been serving multiple life sentences since 2002 for orchestrating murderous terrorist attacks against Israelis.

He is widely believed to have planned the Second Intifada, which claimed thousands of Israeli lives from 2000 to 2005. Barghouti has continued inciting terrorism from his jail cell.

Despite his convictions, he is viewed by many Palestinian Arabs as a unifying figure and potential future leader.