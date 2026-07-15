תיעוד: מחבל התגלה בתא המטען של המכונית צילום: דוברות המשטרה

During a targeted enforcement operation at the Tunnels Checkpoint and the a-Za'im Crossing, Israel Police and Border Police officers arrested four Palestinian Authority illegal infiltrators and an Israeli citizen suspected of transporting them within the span of a few hours.

In one incident, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle for inspection. When they opened the trunk, they discovered two illegal infiltrators from the Arab city of Tulkarm hiding inside, attempting to enter pre-1967 Israel illegally.

A preliminary security check revealed that one of the two was a wanted terrorist sought for questioning on suspicion of planning an imminent terrorist attack and attempting to infiltrate Israel for that purpose.

In a separate incident in the same area, officers foiled another infiltration attempt. Two illegal infiltrators from the villages of Azariya and Za'atara were arrested after allegedly attempting to cross the checkpoint into Israel using forged Israeli identity cards.

Their driver, a Jerusalem resident holding Israeli citizenship, was also arrested. All of the suspects were transferred to security authorities for further questioning.