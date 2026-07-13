The story of civilization began in the lands surrounding Israel. And for most of recorded history, the center of global gravity lay in Asia. The wealth. The science. The trade routes. The last three hundred years were the anomaly. Now the old order seems to be returning.

Europe is running out of Europeans. Native birthrates have collapsed well below replacement. The immigration filling the gap does not necessarily share the civilization it is inheriting. Much of Europe is becoming unrecognizable.

The United States makes a poor case for itself. Broken cities. One of its two major political parties hates capitalism and Israel. Infrastructure a generation behind. Trillions in debt, accumulated on the assumption that the rest of the world will always finance America.

That assumption has an expiration date. Look east.

Fifty years ago, China was stamping windup toys out of tomato-juice cans. Today, China is burying the German auto industry, running circles around the American rail system, and building ports, batteries, and solar capacity at a scale the West cannot match-and increasingly does not seem interested in trying to match.

India is everywhere. Cutting-edge scientists. Doctors staffing hospitals across the English-speaking world. Indian-born executives running Google, Microsoft, Adobe and IBM. A middle class larger than the population of the United States. A domestic market so deep that India does not need the West to grow.

Increasingly, the West needs India to grow.

Then there is Israel. Tiny. Surrounded. Less than eight decades old. And punching at the highest weight class on earth. Technology. Agriculture. Medicine. Pharma. Cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence. Defense. Per capita, there is no comparison.

And Israel gets lectured. President Trump, a great friend of Israel, told the G7 last month that “without me, there would be no Israel." As he dances with Turkey’s dictator, Erdogan, Rahm Emanuel-the former mayor of the dangerous city of Chicago-attacks the Jewish state and mocks its allies.

A Republican and a Democrat. Both lecturing the same country.

Meanwhile, Israelis across the political spectrum increasingly want an end to the traditiional American aid. Partnership, not allowance. Keep the money. Keep the lectures. Israel is fine-we believe in G-d. And the larger shift is impossible to miss.

America has lost its grip on the unipolar world. Trump announced an Iran peace deal in June and declared it “over" from the NATO summit three weeks later. The dollar’s share of global reserves keeps sliding. African countries are throwing out French troops and signing infrastructure contracts with China. Saudi Arabia is expanding its relationships eastward.

Every regional power-India, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Indonesia-is building its own posture. The unipolar moment is over.

South Korea belongs in this story. Samsung. Hyundai. Kia. LG. Concert halls filled with Korean violinists, cellists, and pianists trained to standards the West stopped enforcing on its own children generations ago.

Japan. Taiwan. Singapore. Vietnam. The Gulf states. The new center of gravity stretches from China in the east to Israel in the west.

And one day, when Iran is finally liberated from the Islamist chokehold-and it will be-the arc will close. The Asian century will become uninterrupted.

None of this is a prediction. It is already happening. Look at where the capital is flowing. Look at where the graduates are coming from. Look at where the patents are filed, the ships are built, the medicines are trialed, the code is written, the songs are streamed. The West is the last to notice. And it lectures anyway.

Kohelet-the Book of Ecclesiastes-said it three thousand years ago:

“One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh: but the earth abideth for ever. The wind goeth toward the south, and turneth about unto the north; it whirleth about continually, and the wind returneth again according to his circuits. That which hath been is that which shall be, and there is nothing new under the sun."

The circle is closing. The center is going home. It was always going to.

To President Trump, to Ambassador Emanuel, and to every politician who feels the need to lecture Israelis, remember the words attributed to the great Ze’ev Jabotinsky more than a century ago: “We came before you, and we will leave after you."

Ronn Torossian is an Israeli-American entrepreneur and author.