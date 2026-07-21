Munich prosecutors have filed an indictment with the Augsburg juvenile court against a 15-year-old boy suspected of planning an antisemitically motivated terrorist attack targeting a synagogue in Bavaria.

The indictment charges the teenager with preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, allegedly driven by extremist ideology.

The investigation came to light following an incident in late October 2025, when the teenager attempted to assemble and detonate a homemade explosive device.

The device exploded in his hands during the attempt, resulting in the amputation of two fingers and lightly injuring a friend who was with him. The teenager’s evacuation for medical treatment and the subsequent report to emergency services led authorities to launch a police investigation.

During searches of his home and a nearby parking area, security forces seized approximately 3 kilograms of explosive materials, pyrotechnic devices, and fireworks.

A review of his electronic devices also uncovered digital material indicating ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization, as well as detailed plans to carry out an attack on the synagogue.

The proceedings against the minor are expected to be conducted behind closed doors, in accordance with standard juvenile court procedures.