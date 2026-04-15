Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar held a warm, introductory call on Wednesday, a government statement said.

Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Magyar stated his intention to maintain the close relationship between Hungary and Israel, and invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to participate in a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising.

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed his remarks and accepted the invitation and invited Prime Minister-elect Magyar to a government-to-government (G2G) meeting in Jerusalem.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his confidence that the warm relations shared with outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would continue during the term of Prime Minister-elect Magyar.

The two leaders agreed that their respective foreign ministers would meet soon to discuss the continuation of the close ties between Israel and Hungary.