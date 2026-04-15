Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin NetanyahuKobi Gideon/ GPO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar held a warm, introductory call on Wednesday, a government statement said.

Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Magyar stated his intention to maintain the close relationship between Hungary and Israel, and invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to participate in a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising.

Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed his remarks and accepted the invitation and invited Prime Minister-elect Magyar to a government-to-government (G2G) meeting in Jerusalem.

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During the conversation, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his confidence that the warm relations shared with outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would continue during the term of Prime Minister-elect Magyar.

The two leaders agreed that their respective foreign ministers would meet soon to discuss the continuation of the close ties between Israel and Hungary.