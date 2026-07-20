In a notable political maneuver, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced via social media on Sunday that he intends to nominate world-renowned chess grandmaster Judit Polgár to serve as the country's next head of state.

"Judit Polgár's name has been synonymous with talent and perseverance for decades," Magyar stated in his announcement.

The prime minister underscored Polgár's groundbreaking achievements in international chess, spotlighting her five Chess Olympiad titles and her status as an international grandmaster.

Polgár burst onto the global stage in 1988, breaking decades of Soviet supremacy by capturing the women's title at the Chess Olympiad alongside her sisters, Sofia (Zsófia) and Susan (Zsuzsa), alongside teammate Ildikó Mádl.

Choosing to face off predominantly in open, male-dominated tournaments, she advanced into the absolute top 10 players globally and remains the sole female player to ever breach the elite 2700 rating threshold required for the "Super GM" designation.

Widely acknowledged as the most accomplished female chess player in history, Polgár held the world's number-one female ranking for an unbroken span of 26 years. Among her historic individual victories was her defeat of chess icon Garry Kasparov in September 2002.

Her contributions to the nation were formally recognized in August 2015 when then-President János Áder presented her with the Order of Saint Stephen, Hungary's premier civilian honor. The award honors citizens whose exceptional skill, resolve, and enduring efforts drive societal progress and elevate the nation.

Born in Budapest to a Jewish family profoundly impacted by the Holocaust, Polgár’s lineage includes several relatives who were murdered, as well as paternal grandparents who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. Her family has maintained strong bonds with Israel, the nation where her sister Sofia and her parents eventually relocated.

The nomination occurred just one day after President Tamás Sulyok signed a constitutional amendment engineered by Magyar's governing Tisza party to end his own tenure as head of state.

The structural overhaul aligns with Magyar's ongoing campaign to dismantle the institutional strongholds established by former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Magyar maintains that he secured a sweeping mandate from the electorate to pursue these sweeping reforms after unseating the long-serving right-wing leader in a landslide election victory in April.

Backed by a two-thirds legislative majority capable of rewriting any law, Magyar's party will lead parliament in selecting the next president. The incoming head of state will hold office either for a maximum term of five years or until a newly planned constitution officially takes effect.