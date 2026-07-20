Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Monday), stating that the removal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara would be a non-negotiable condition for his party's participation in the next governing coalition.

At the beginning of the letter, Ben Gvir recalled that he had already sought to remove the Attorney General at the start of the current government's term. He claimed that Baharav-Miara has acted "in constant opposition to the elected government and with glaring unprofessionalism," adding that at the time Netanyahu told him that "that's not how things are done."

According to Ben Gvir, since that conversation the Attorney General has continued to obstruct the government's policies, prevent appointments the government sought to make, and even support what he described as an effort to remove him from his position as National Security Minister through a petition to the High Court of Justice.

Concluding the letter, Ben Gvir wrote that his party would demand Baharav-Miara's dismissal immediately after the next government is formed and her replacement with "an attorney general who does not rebel against the elected leadership and who works to help the government implement its policies rather than obstruct them and its ministers."

He further announced that Otzma Yehudit would also demand the establishment of an investigative commission with criminal investigative powers to examine the actions of the Attorney General and members of her staff.

Ben Gvir made clear that unless these demands are met, "we will not be able to join the government."