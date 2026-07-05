Since January 2025, 236 new officers have joined the Judea and Samaria District Police. Figures obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News reveal that 154 or 65.5% of the new officers are themselves residents of Judea and Samaria.

The District Police see the numbers as a vote of confidence in law enforcement, as opposed to the past, which has seen hostility between the region's residents and the police. The police attribute the change in residents' attitude toward the police to policy changes made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi.

The new officers who enlisted in the police were integrated into a variety of core operational roles, including station patrol officers, detectives, traffic police officers, and investigators. The enlistees hail from many Judea and Samaria communities, including Efrat, Ariel, Beit El, Beitar Illit, Geva Binyamin, Dolev, Kochav Hashahar, Eli, Modiin Illit, Mochora, Maaleh Adumim, Susya, Kedar, Kiryat Arba, Karnei Shomron, Revava, Tel Zion, and others.

A regional breakdown shows that 43 of the new officers are from Maaleh Adumim, 18 are from the Samaria Region, 17 are from the Binyamin Region, 16 are from Ariel, 16 are from Gush Etzion, 13 are from the Jordan Valley, six are from the Hebron area, and 4 are from Beitar Illit.

Of the total 1,400 officers in the Judea and Samaria district, 590 or 43% reside in Judea and Samaria communities.

Minister Ben-Gvir commented on the figures: "The left is attacking me for this, but I'm proud to say, we completely changed the Judea and Samaria District Police. The police embrace the settlements, work hand-in-hand with the settlers, and are always there for them. I praise Dep. Com. Moshe Pinchi, who is leading the Judea and Samaria District with an uplifted hand."

District Commander Pinchi added, "The rise in the number of enlistees from the settlements is the biggest vote of confidence that we as the police and as a district could get. We will continue fighting terror, enforcing the law, standing with the settlers, and providing security for the residents. For many years, parts of Judea and Samaria saw the police as a body that harms and works against the settlements, and today, in line with the minister's policies, we are in constant contact with the residents, they are the salt of the earth."