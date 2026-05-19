Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel strongly attacked the haredi parties amid the conscription law crisis and the possibility of early elections.

"The haredim are coming and trying to topple the government. Someone who is prepared to sell off the security of the state of Israel for funding, and someone who goes to Gantz and Eisenkot to threaten the Prime Minister during a war - what kind of right-wing is that?" Haskel wondered in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

Haskel added, "The right is first and foremost about security, supporting IDF soldiers. It is first and foremost about holding on to the Land of Israel."

She was later asked if she was summoned to a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the leader of her faction, Minister Gideon Sa'ar, due to her opposition to the current conscription bill. Likud members were summoned to the Prime Minister."

She claimed that the proposed bill would "not lead to more haredi enlistment," and added that even without the law, there is an increase in haredi enlistees.

Haskel also presented a proposal to establish yeshivas on the borders to create a solution "that would both protect the yeshiva world and provide the IDF with the manpower it needs for security assignments." She further claimed that if the haredim would understand that they are not exempt from conscription, "The number of haredi soldiers would double."

She also addressed anti-conscription sentiments in the haredi sector: "At the moment, what we hear in haredi society is, 'We'll die and not enlist,' it's crazy." According to Haskel, "If they do not enlist, we will die. The IDF will not have the manpower to perform its security duties."

At the conclusion of the interview, Haskel was asked if she would change her position if she were blamed for toppling the right-wing government during the war. Haskel responded that "those plans should be presented to our haredi brothers and they should take responsibility, otherwise, they will pay a heavy price in the next elections and they won't be in the next government."