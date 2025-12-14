Israeli and Jewish officials responded to the deadly mass shooting that occurred at the site of a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia today (Sunday), which has left at least five people dead.

Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel stated: "I am simply horrified to have been sent footage of a shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Jewish community in Australia at this awful moment", she added, "I sincerely hope that my friends are safe, and I am praying for those who have been injured. I understand that at least 3 people have been killed".

"This is absolutely horrific", Haskel concluded, "Hanukkah is meant to be a time of light and joy. No community should ever face violence or fear while celebrating their faith."

Chairman of the Knesset Committee on Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs, MK Gilad Kariv, stated: “A horrific tragedy has unfolded in Australia. Our hearts are with the members of the Jewish community in Sydney and across the country. The Australian government must act decisively to ensure the safety of Australian Jews and to combat the scourge of antisemitism."

"I wish to send my prayers for a speedy recovery to those injured. It is the duty of the State of Israel to assist in the fight against antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head. The Committee on Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs will discuss this matter next Tuesday together with the Minister for Diaspora Affairs.”

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel stated in response to the incident: "The series of antisemitic attacks around the world is shocking and reminds us all of dark periods in history. Since October 7, a war has broken out not only against the State of Israel but against every Jew around the world, who have become the eighth front in this war."

"The World Zionist Organization will continue to stand by the Jewish community in Sydney and other Jewish communities around the world, supporting them in every way. We call on the Australian government to take a firm stance against any manifestation of antisemitism and are confident that it will do so. The Hanukkah holiday we celebrate this evening reminds us that the light of the Jewish people will ultimately triumph over the darkness," Hagoel said.