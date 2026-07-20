The Hamas terrorist organization announced the appointment of Khalil al-Hayya as head of its political bureau, succeeding Yahya Sinwar.

The appointment comes after months of internal power struggles, the elimination of senior Hamas leaders, and the significant weakening of the organization's leadership during the war.

Although he is often seen in a diplomat's suit and has led negotiations with international mediators, al-Hayya has long been regarded as one of the most extremist and influential figures in Hamas' leadership.

He is closely identified with Gaza's hardline leadership, maintains strong ties with Iran and Hamas' military wing, and is considered one of the architects of the group's political strategy alongside its military campaign.

Born in Gaza in 1960, al-Hayya joined Hamas when it was founded in the late 1980s after earlier involvement with the Muslim Brotherhood. He began his career as a teacher and religious figure but quickly became one of the terror group's leading political strategists. Over the years, he rose through Hamas' ranks, was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council, and became one of Yahya Sinwar's closest associates.

Security and research analysts describe al-Hayya as the key link between Hamas' political leadership and its military wing, noting that he enjoys the confidence of senior commanders in the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.