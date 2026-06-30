Hundreds of haredim gathered on Monday evening in Bnei Brak to participate in a protest rally against haredi enlistment led by Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, a member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages. Shas Knesset Members Yoav Ben-Tzur, Michael Malkieli, and Yonatan Mashriki also attended the event.

Rabbi Aryeh Yazdi fiercely attacked IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, using harsh language and saying, "The cursed Chief of Staff, may his name and memory be blotted out. He sent a soldier to prison just because he put up a 'Messiah' patch. Do not fall into their trap. Do not enlist."

Conversely, Rabbi Shabtai Levi, rabbi of the Ramat Aharon neighborhood in Bnei Brak, urged attendees "not to speak ill of any individual, not to riot, and not to block roads - this is not the way of Torah scholars." At the same time, he added, "The reason we are not defeating Hamas and Hezbollah is because when there is no respect for the Torah, this is what happens."

Defense Minister Israel Katz reacted to the harsh statements made at the rally, saying, "I strongly condemn the grave incitement voiced against the Chief of Staff at the Bnei Brak rally. The Chief of Staff and IDF commanders are leading our troops across all fronts in the campaign to defend the State of Israel and ensure the security of its citizens. Any incitement against them is unacceptable, dangerous, and deserves utter condemnation."

"Even when public disputes exist, we must not cross the red lines of incitement or target those bearing the heavy responsibility for the nation's security. I express my full appreciation to the Chief of Staff, IDF commanders, and its soldiers, and offer them my unwavering support as they continue their mission to protect Israel," Katz stated.