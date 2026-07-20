B'nai B'rith Portugal and the International Observatory for Human Rights (OIDH) presented a formal tribute to the State of Israel in recognition of its historic and ongoing role in defending Jewish culture and protecting Jewish communities around the world.

The ceremony, held at the headquarters of B'nai B'rith Portugal, honored Israel as a cornerstone of Jewish continuity, resilience, and security nearly eight decades after its establishment.

The tribute was presented to Israeli Ambassador to Portugal Oren Rozenblat, and recognizes that the creation of the State of Israel fundamentally transformed Jewish life after two millennia of dispersion and persecution, providing a homeland that has become the symbolic, cultural, and guarantor of the Jewish people worldwide.

"We pay tribute to the pivotal role of the State of Israel for almost eight decades in the unwavering defense of Jewish culture around the world," said Dr. Luis Andrade, President of the International Observatory for Human Rights. "Without the State of Israel, Jewish communities would have had no reason to feel safe and even confidence to exist, much less to promote Jewish culture."

Representatives of Portugal's Jewish community emphasized that Jewish culture extends far beyond religious practice and is inseparable from the collective memory, identity, and resilience of the Jewish people.

"Jewish communities outside of Israel are not only dedicated to Judaism, but also to the promotion of Jewish culture," said Miriam Assor of the Jewish Community of Lisbon. "This encompasses everything necessary for group cohesion: defending tradition, defending the history of the Jewish people, defending the Jewish state, and defending Jewish human rights. The collective memory of achievement, as well as tragedies of the past or present, is essential for group cohesion."

"The State of Israel's commitment to the Diaspora has been formalized since 1948," said David Nataf, Vice President of B'nai B'rith Portugal. "Through its government ministries, security agencies and national institutions, Israel works continuously to strengthen the resilience, security and confidence of Jewish communities worldwide at a time when antisemitism continues to rise."

A letter from former Director of the Portuguese Judicial Police Gil Rodrigues Carvalho was read during the ceremony, praising Israel's unique commitment to protecting Jews far beyond its own borders.

"Secular states generally don't really know what the Jewish reality is or even know how to rigorously define and understand what a Jew is. One thing they do know is that there is a connection between Jewish communities, the State of Israel, and the vigilance that this state dedicates to protecting the communities. In this sense, it is impressive that such a small state in the Middle East has to deal, and apparently deals so well, with the multiple adversaries around it, and still dedicates resources to protecting a diaspora of millions of people scattered across all continents," Carvalho wrote.

Accepting the tribute, Ambassador Oren Rozenblat stressed, "Protecting Jewish culture in the Diaspora and supporting the sovereignty of Israel are inextricably linked."

"We look to the future knowing that the safety of Jewish life anywhere relies on the strength and security of the Jewish homeland, for Israel is home for every Jew. We are one."

Rivka Rozenblat, who leads Jewish and Israeli cultural programming at the Israeli Embassy in Portugal, highlighted Israel's broader cultural significance.

"The establishment and protection of the State of Israel serves as a profound guarantor of Jewish culture in the Diaspora," she said. "Israel's existence provides more than just a historical anchor and a safe haven. It acts as a cultural reservoir of collective memory."

The International Observatory's tribute states that Israel's importance transcends national borders, recognizing its role in safeguarding Jewish heritage, defending Jewish human rights, and ensuring that "Jews will never again depend on the protection of others."