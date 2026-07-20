The red heifer breeding project in Israel has reached a significant new stage, with the goal of producing a new generation of red heifers that fully meet halachic requirements.

The "Red Heifer" visitor center in ancient Shiloh began a controlled and targeted insemination process Monday on two cows. The initiative is intended to safeguard the future of the halachic project, which originally began with four red heifers brought to Israel from the US.

Over time, the condition of the cows has changed: two were disqualified for halachic use after black and white hairs appeared on their bodies, while the remaining two fully red ("unblemished") cows have already reached the age of four.

Although Jewish law does not set an official age limit for a red heifer, researchers at the Red Heifer Research Center chose not to take unnecessary risks and began preparing in advance for the future. The current procedure uses innovative methods combining advanced genetic research, with the aim of maximizing the chances of producing calves with completely red coats.

The current experiment is being conducted specifically on the two cows that were disqualified, as scientific studies indicate that breeding them with carefully selected genetic material may still have significant potential to produce offspring that are fully halachically acceptable.

Officials at the center emphasized that the cows are being raised under strict supervision combining scientific methods with halachic standards, in order to prevent any possible blemish that could disqualify them. This comes in contrast to another red heifer recently discovered in the Golan Heights, whose ear was pierced for identification purposes - a procedure that raised complex halachic questions.

Representatives of the center explained the deeper motive behind the scientific and religious initiative. "From the beginning, the goal was to study and prepare red heifers for the day when the ceremony can be performed on the Mount of Olives according to halachic requirements. Especially during these days, when we mark the destruction of the Temple, we are working toward the day when it can be rebuilt in purity."