Hundreds of residents of Kafr Kanna gathered on Saturday for the launch of the United Arab List's election campaign in the Galilee town, where the vast majority of residents are Muslim and the remainder are Christian.

The rally focused on strengthening the party's political presence and influence ahead of the upcoming elections, with speakers emphasizing the need to advance the interests of both the local community and the Arab public in Israel.

Addressing the crowd, Knesset members and senior UAL officials said the party's goal is to help replace what they described as an "extremist" and "racist" right-wing government.

The speakers accused the current government of failing to combat crime and violence in the Arab community, increasing the demolition of illegally built homes, and diverting budgets intended for Arab communities to the haredi community and to the ISA.

UAL leaders said the party is aiming to win seven seats in the next Knesset and serve as a key partner in a coalition seeking to replace the current government, with the goal of advancing issues important to Israel's Arab citizens.