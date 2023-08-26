A 55-year-old man and his 29-year-old daughter were severely injured Saturday afternoon by gunfire in the northern Arab town of Kafr Kanna.

Four others, children of the same man, were also injured in the shooting: a 17-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries, and three others suffered light injuries.

The shooting is part of a feud between two families.

Footage from the scene shows a woman and children running down the street in panic, while the sounds of gunfire can be heard in the background.

According to suspicions, two masked individuals entered the family's yard and began firing towards the father and his five children. The vehicle which it is believed that the shooters drove was found in flames near homes in the town.

Paramedics and EMTs provided the wounded with initial aid and evacuated them to the Italian Hospital in Nazareth and the Poriyah Hospital in Tiberias. Police officers called to the scene began searching the area for the shooters and investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Rabia Khouri said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a lot of commotion. We joined the police forces. We saw six people who had suffered varying degrees of injuries, and we began initial triage while providing medical treatment. A man of about 50 was unconscious, a woman of 29 was severely injured. A boy of about 17 suffered moderate injuries and three others were lightly injured, they suffered from penetrative wounds to their bodies. We provided them with medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and providing medications, and we evacuated them in a mobile ICU from MDA to the hospitals."