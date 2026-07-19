Rafael Castro is a Yale- and Hebrew University-educated independent political analyst and a Noahide.

The central problem I discern with contemporary haredi Judaism is not its identification with Torah. That Is a blessing. It is that it seems to take its own identity more seriously than the Torah itself.

Haredi communities contain extraordinary Torah scholars, generous families, and countless individuals of genuine piety. Yet the ideology governing much of haredi public life-especially in Israel-cannot be explained solely as fidelity to inherited Jewish tradition. It is better understood as a counter-identity: a social system formed in opposition to gentile modernity, secular culture, Zionism, and ultimately fellow Jews who are different.

Realization that this counter-identity is the community’s organizing principle is crucial to understanding its attitudes and priorities. Practices and policies that reinforce the boundary between haredim and non-haredim are elevated into near-absolute ideals. Teachings that threaten the boundary are narrowed, deferred, or explained away.

And that is how some of the most conspicuous features of haredi society seem to clash with some of Judaism’s clearest teachings.

The Torah does not teach mass withdrawal from work

The rabbinic tradition never imagined an entire male population living indefinitely outside productive labor.

In Pirkei Avot, Torah study combined with worldly occupation is praised. The Talmud includes teaching a son a trade among a father’s obligations; Rabbi Judah goes so far as to say that a father who fails to teach his son a trade effectively teaches him banditry.

Maimonides is blunter still. He condemns the person who decides to study Torah, refuses to work, and lives from charity. Such a person, he writes, desecrates God’s name, dishonors the Torah, and extinguishes the light of faith.

This, of course, does not include those whose work is teaching Torah and do not apply to an exceptional scholarly elite. Jewish communities have always supported outstanding teachers and Torah scholars. But that is not the same as transforming long-term economic dependence into the preferred life course for a large share of ordinary men.

In Israel, about 54 percent of haredi men are employed, compared with approximately 81 percent of haredi women. The male employment rate rose substantially during the early twenty-first century but has largely stagnated in recent years.

When a society cites Torah to discourage broad vocational preparation despite the Torah tradition’s insistence on work, responsibility, and teaching a child a livelihood, something other than textual fidelity is operating.

The explanation I suggest is counter-identity.

Work itself is not forbidden. Millions of observant Jews work. The danger, from the haredi institutional perspective, is what employment brings with it: contact with non-haredi Jews, exposure to secular knowledge, reduced rabbinic control, greater personal autonomy, and the possibility that a man’s social identity will no longer depend entirely on the yeshiva world.

Thus, a clear Jewish value becomes suspect not because it contradicts Torah, but because it weakens the wall.

A child must be prepared for life, not dependence

The same inversion appears in education.

The Talmud does not merely permit vocational instruction. It treats it as a parental duty. Yet many Haredi boys’ schools, particularly in Israel, provide severely limited instruction in mathematics, English, science, and other subjects necessary for economic independence today.

Defenders answer that Torah study is itself the highest preparation for life. Spiritually, that may be true. Materially, in the days of internet, that may be so. The internet allows the study of a good many employment possibilities without mingling with non-haredi society.

Still, a father who gives his son no realistic means of supporting a family has not fulfilled the plain ethical purpose of teaching him a trade. He has made the child dependent on communal subsidies, charitable networks, his future wife’s income, or the state.

That outcome is then rebranded as religious idealism.

The pattern is selective. The traditional obligation to teach Torah is treated maximally. The traditional obligation to teach a livelihood is treated minimally. The first reinforces separation; the second opens the door to the outside world.

The criterion is not simply what the sources say. The criterion is what preserves the counter-identity.

“Do not stand idly by" cannot mean “let another Jew do it," can it?

The contradiction becomes morally graver when the issue is national defense.

The Torah commands: “Do not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor." Rabbinic law understands this as an affirmative duty to rescue a person in danger. Sanhedrin states that one must intervene when another is drowning, attacked by an animal, or threatened by robbers.

Israel is not defended metaphorically. It is defended by young men and women who leave their homes, risk mutilation, lose years of civilian life, and sometimes die.

The haredi response is that Torah study provides spiritual protection and is therefore also a form of national defense. That claim expresses a sincere theological belief shared by many IDF soldiers. It does not resolve the moral problem.

And a religious belief that one’s study protects the nation cannot automatically exempt one from concrete rescue when other Jews are physically bleeding. Jewish law has never ordinarily allowed a person to replace an immediate duty to save life with the assertion that his spiritual activity produces invisible protection. And it is certainly not applicable if you are one of those who received an exemption but is not studying Torah.

Nor was the present exemption system handed down at Sinai. Israel’s first exemptions in 1948 applied to a small number of yeshiva students in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Over time, a narrow accommodation developed into a mass social arrangement.

That historical fact is crucial. What is now defended as an eternal Torah principle was, in institutional form, a modern political compromise.

The moral incoherence became impossible to ignore after October 7. Reservists served and are still serving repeated tours. Families carried unbearable burdens. Soldiers were killed defending haredim along with every other Israeli community. Yet haredi political leadership continues to demand broad exemption as though military danger were someone else’s religious obligation.

This is where counter-identity becomes more powerful than fraternity.

Serving in the army is resisted not only because of specific halakhic concerns. Those concerns are being addressed through segregated units, religious protections, and tailored service. It is resisted because to the hardi sector's leadership, the army represents the Zionist collective and not only protecting Jewish lives. To join it is to acknowledge that non-haredi Jews are not merely a threatening outside culture but one’s actual brothers and partners.

The Torah says their blood creates an obligation. The counter-identity says their institutions create contamination.

Haredism is not timeless Judaism

The haredi world presents itself as the unaltered continuation of authentic Judaism. Jews were once overwhelmingly observant. Confrontation with emancipation, the Haskalah, Reform Judaism, secularization, nationalism, and Zionism led to a pushback which emerged in modern Europe and called itself haredi. Its institutions, political habits, educational systems, and modes of separation were shaped by those struggles.

This does not make haredism less important. Every living religious movement develops historically. Religious Zionism is also modern and also is a pushback to secularization that also incorporates building the Land of Israel as a mitzva. Modern Orthodoxy is modern. Hasidism itself was once a radical innovation.

The problem is not historical development. The problem is denying it while turning historically contingent defenses into divine absolutes.

Distinctive dress becomes “Torah," although it reflects past Gentile European traditions. Mass male yeshiva study becomes “Torah," although most Jewish men throughout history worked. Avoidance of military responsibility becomes “Torah," although biblical and rabbinic Judaism regarded collective defense as an unavoidable public obligation. Restricted general education becomes “Torah," although the Sages required fathers to prepare sons for economic life.

The repeated move is unmistakable: whatever protects the haredi social boundary receives maximal religious emphasis; whatever integrates haredim into the broader Jewish people receives restrictive interpretation.

Not anti-modern, but dependent on modernity.

Haredi society defines itself against secular modernity but this does not contradict its depending heavily on modern states, modern medicine, public infrastructure, welfare systems, national defense, and the productive labor of others.

But that means its separatism is therefore not genuine withdrawal. It is subsidized withdrawal. A rapidly growing political community that seeks public funding, housing, healthcare, security, and influence while withholding proportional participation is doing something else.

It is using political power to preserve an exemption-based identity.

The result is a moral economy in which non-haredi Jews are simultaneously portrayed as spiritually deficient and expected to finance, defend, employ, and medically sustain the community that rejects their way of life.

No serious Torah ethic can regard that arrangement as indefinitely acceptable.

The response to this criticism is predictable: Torah study sustains the Jewish people.

Of course it does.

The Jewish state needs scholars, yeshivot, teachers, rabbis, and a class of exceptional or dedicated students able to devote themselves fully to learning. The preservation of Torah scholarship after the destruction of European Jewry was a historic achievement.

But a noble emergency project became a permanent mass ideology. An exception became a norm. A protected scholarly remnant became a society-wide model. And every attempt to restore balance is denounced as persecution.

That reaction reveals the real issue.

If the concern were simply Torah study, exemptions could be limited to a small, gifted or dedicated, scholarly elite and to those who, while not as gifted, persevere in Torah study out of love for it. Most other haredi men could work, serve, and study seriously, as Jews have done for centuries.

But limited exemptions would dismantle the social structure. They would expose young men to alternative authorities and identities. They would weaken dependence on haredi institutions.

The system therefore protects not only Torah observance or even Torah learning, but the haredi ideology itself.

That is why even halakha-compliant reform is treated as apostasy.

A Torah identity must be able to hear the whole Torah

A genuine Torah identity cannot be measured solely by hours of study, strictness of dress, food supervision, or distance from secular society.

It must also be measured by Torah commandments that are institutionally inconvenient:

Work.

Teaching your child a livelihood.

Not depending unnecessarily on charity.

Sharing the burdens of the community.

Not standing aside when your brother’s blood is shed.

These are not secular values imposed on Judaism. They are Jewish teachings that haredi ideology has ignored and subordinated to the preservation of haredi separateness.

That is the heart of the matter.

Haredi society does not suffer from excessive commitment to learning Torah. There is no such thing as excessive commitment to learning Torah. It suffers from a selective commitment filtered through a counter-identity formed against modernity, Zionism, and other Jews.

Its leaders insist that every compromise threatens Judaism. But what is more often threatened may not be Judaism. It may be the haredi rabbis’ fear of losing control of defining Judaism to younger generations.

The distinction can no longer be avoided.

The Torah deserves better than to serve as a fig leaf.