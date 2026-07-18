Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Friday with reservist fighter A. and his family following his effort-intensive release from prolonged eight-month detention in Thailand.

A. was taken into custody during his honeymoon in Thailand with his wife M.

The Prime Minister congratulated the couple upon their return to Israel, thanked them for their prolonged reserve service, and said that the State of Israel has acted and will always act for its citizens around the world.

A., M., and members of the family thanked the Prime Minister, saying, "Thank you for doing everything possible to bring us back; it is heartwarming. Thank you for not leaving us behind."

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Gal Hirsch for leading the release efforts, and thanked the President of the State, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his staff, and security apparatus officials who assisted in bringing the citizens home.