A renewed eruption of Mount Etna in eastern Sicily has forced the closure of Catania International Airport, causing widespread disruption to air traffic across the region. Following the release of large volumes of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, Italian aviation authorities suspended operations at the airport, while numerous flights were diverted to alternative airports, primarily Palermo.

According to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the latest eruption is part of an ongoing period of volcanic activity that began in late June. After several days of lava flows, volcanic ash emissions intensified, with the ash plume rising approximately 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) above the volcano's crater. Winds carried the ash toward the Catania area, creating hazardous conditions for aviation and prompting the airport's temporary closure.

Due to the intensity of the ash emissions, aviation authorities raised the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) to Red, the highest alert level, reflecting the danger volcanic ash poses to aircraft engines and flight operations. Restrictions have since been updated as the situation continues to evolve.

Standing more than 3,300 meters (10,800 feet) above sea level, Mount Etna is Europe's highest and most active volcano, as well as one of the world's most active volcanic systems. Despite the dramatic images of towering ash clouds and lava flows, Italian authorities have reported no injuries or immediate danger to nearby communities. The primary impact has been on air travel, with thousands of passengers affected by delays, cancellations, and flight diversions.

The disruption has also affected Israeli travelers. Israir said the airline "is maintaining continuous contact with airport authorities and is awaiting updated instructions and further clarification regarding the situation."

Later, the airline announced that its flight originally scheduled to operate from Tel Aviv to Catania will instead depart on Monday at 6:15 a.m. for Palermo Airport, where passengers will be transported by organized shuttle service to Catania.

The return flight to Israel will depart from Palermo at 9:55 a.m. on Monday. "Passengers currently staying in the area have been provided with hotel accommodations, dinner, a packed breakfast for the following morning, and organized transportation from their hotels to the airport," Israir said. The airline added that all passengers on both flights have been fully informed of the updated schedule.

In addition to Israir, several international airlines were forced to cancel, delay, or reroute flights following the closure of Catania Airport, with Palermo serving as Sicily's primary aviation gateway until normal operations resume. Italian authorities continue to monitor Mount Etna's activity closely, with further operational decisions expected to depend on the volcano's development.