Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent an official letter to government ministers following the dissolution of the 25th Knesset.

In her letter, the Attorney General clarifies that the special restrictions and rules governing an election period now apply to the government.

She stresses that, under the current circumstances, ministers and government ministries are required to exercise considerable restraint in making substantive decisions.

"The current government is required to exercise restraint in the use of its powers during a period in which the case law has identified an increased risk that narrow partisan interests may be preferred over the public interest, as well as a concern that irreversible facts may be created that could leave the next elected government with no meaningful ability to change them."

Baharav-Miara also instructs that any decision falling outside the scope of routine government administration must first be reviewed in consultation with her office and the relevant legal advisers.

"Accordingly, during this period, whenever decisions concerning matters that do not constitute routine administration are under consideration, ministers (and the other competent authorities within government ministries) must conduct a preliminary review with the ministry's legal adviser before making a decision."

The Attorney General explains that these restrictions do not depend solely on the formal declaration of an election date or the official dissolution of the Knesset. Rather, they also take effect once it is clear that elections are imminent.

"The political discourse that has taken place in recent weeks regarding the possibility of early elections, together with the Knesset's preliminary approval of the bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset, are factors that must be taken into account in the legal assessment of decisions and actions taken recently, as well as in their implementation."

The letter further states that, in the coming days, the Attorney General will publish detailed guidelines defining the limits on government action in key areas, including the approval of government decisions, the advancement of secondary legislation, appointments to senior public positions, the allocation of government funding, and the signing of international agreements.

In addition, Baharav-Miara instructed the Government Secretariat to ensure that every proposed government or ministerial committee decision submitted for consideration is accompanied by a legal opinion.

"I would appreciate it if this letter is circulated to all ministers, and if the Government Secretariat ensures, when setting the agendas of government and ministerial committee meetings during this period, that the legal opinions attached to proposed decisions address the restrictions currently applicable to the government, with due regard for the principles of restraint and moderation. Naturally, we remain at your disposal for any questions on this matter."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the letter, saying: "Gali, as far as you're concerned, the caretaker government began on the day this government was sworn in. I didn't pay attention to you then, and I'm not paying attention to you now. Unfortunately, no one listened to me when I demanded that you be dismissed at the beginning of this government's term. But in the next term, that will be my first condition. Go ahead and start packing. Big change is on the way."