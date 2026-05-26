Police on Tuesday evening released dramatic footage from the arrest of a terrorist who took part in the murder of Ido Zoldan, of blessed memory, nearly 20 years ago.

The arrest was carried out in the city of Kalkilya in Judea and Samaria by Israeli security forces. The terrorist, Shadi Juma'a, was apprehended immediately after completing a 19-year prison sentence in a Palestinian Authority jail.

Footage released by police shows undercover security personnel tracking the terrorist’s vehicle. The operational surveillance was conducted simultaneously from the air and on the ground throughout the route of travel.

Once the operational signal was given, the fighters rushed from their vehicle and carried out the arrest in Kalkilya. Additional security forces were deployed to the scene to secure the area and assist in completing the mission.

The forces caught the terrorist by surprise immediately upon his release, preventing his escape after the end of his imprisonment by the Palestinian Authority.

The shooting attack in which Juma'a was involved led to the murder of Zoldan near the exit of the village of Funduq, where three Palestinian policemen shot him to death in 2007.

Juma'a’s two accomplices in the attack, Ja’far and Abdullah Barhoum, were released from Israeli prison as part of the most recent hostage deal between the State of Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization.

Juma'a’s arrest in Kalkilya was carried out by IDF forces, the ISA (Shin Bet), and the Gideonim Unit 33 under the command of the Ephraim Brigade immediately after his release from prison.

Following his arrest, he was transferred for questioning by the Israel Security Agency.

“Security forces continue to operate to thwart terrorism in the area and against anyone who harms or attempts to harm the citizens of the State of Israel and the security forces," officials said.