Eliav Libi, one of the founders of the Farm Outposts Association and the father of Sgt. David Libi, who was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip, addressed the Tekuma movement's Right-Wing Conference.

During the conference, Eliav Libi was presented with the 2026 Zionism Award in recognition of his contributions to expanding the network of agricultural farm outposts.

The award was presented by Prof. Talia Einhorn in recognition of his work and significant contribution to the expansion of the agricultural farm enterprise.

In his acceptance speech, Libi outlined a broad nationalist vision based on developments in recent years and called for a complete shift in Israel's approach to its future control over Judea and Samaria.

"At a time when we are privileged to witness with our own eyes what generations dreamed of and prayed for, the past four years have demonstrated beyond any doubt how important a fully committed Zionist right-wing government is. The Prophet Jeremiah says: 'In the cities of the hill country, the Shephelah, the Negev, the land of Benjamin, the surroundings of Jerusalem, and the cities of Judah, flocks shall once again pass under the hands of the one who counts them.' Indeed, today we are witnessing herds throughout Judea and Samaria, because the prophecies of redemption are not merely words of consolation-they are a practical blueprint that we have the privilege of carrying out," Libi said.

He presented figures describing what he said was the extent of land controlled through the farm outpost project in Judea and Samaria.

"The farm enterprise under this government has doubled in size and today effectively holds more than one million dunams. To put that in perspective, this area is five times larger than the total land held by all the communities in Judea and Samaria combined. Quietly, without headlines or fanfare, another herd goes out to pasture, another road is opened, more vineyards are planted, and hundreds of thousands of additional dunams are preserved. Step by step, our beloved Land of Israel is returning to the hands of its children."

Libi emphasized that the Zionism Award was not a personal honor but belonged to an entire community of partners, pioneering families, and thousands of supporters who believe in the project and make it possible.

"The award presented here today is far more than recognition of any one individual. It is recognition of an entire enterprise-of hundreds of families who have chosen a life of mission, of the shepherds, farmers, volunteers, and the Farm Outposts Association that leads this remarkable undertaking with endless dedication, and of the 21,000 supporters who contribute to the Farm Fund every month. It is further proof that what we are doing is carried out on behalf of an entire ציבור, not a handful of individuals."

Concluding his remarks, Libi delivered a pointed message to Israel's national leadership, calling for the complete repeal of the historic agreements that, in his view, have limited Jewish sovereignty.

"From here, at the Right-Wing Conference, I call on our leaders: the time has come to abolish this absurd division, to erase the disgrace of Oslo-which is the sin of the spies of our generation-and to recognize all the open areas of Judea and Samaria for what they truly are: an inseparable part of the Land of Israel, where settlement, agriculture, and Israel's presence must be strengthened. For wherever the plow passes, the border will pass. Oslo brought destruction and ruin-we have come to build and to repair."