US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the State Department on Sunday, commending the Mediterranean nation's "move towards peace" following the conclusion of recent diplomatic discussions with Israel, Le Monde reported.

The summit marks a major milestone in bilateral relations, representing the first official visit by a Lebanese head of state to the American capital since Barack Obama hosted Michel Sleiman in 2009.

Following his session with Rubio, Lebanese officials confirmed that Aoun is slated to hold a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

In an official readout issued after the talks, the State Department noted that Rubio commended the Lebanese government for its "determined effort to reclaim Lebanon's sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure, and move towards peace".

The high-level diplomacy follows Washington-brokered talks initiated in April between Lebanon and Israel - nations that lack formal diplomatic ties - aimed at forging a permanent peace agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah war. On June 26, negotiators established a foundational framework in Washington outlining a withdrawal of the Israeli military from southern areas alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army, slated to begin within two designated "pilot zones".

However, the execution of the pact remains strictly conditional upon the total disarmament of Hezbollah. The Iran-backed terrorist group has completely rejected the framework and the underlying bilateral peace talks.

Following a follow-up round of negotiations last week in Rome, American officials reported that Israel and Lebanon successfully agreed on the specific guidelines and organizational structure required to operationalize the two buffer zones.

During the Sunday session, Rubio stated that Washington remains dedicated "to supporting the successful implementation of the Trilateral Framework and to backing the Government of Lebanon's efforts to deliver peace, economic recovery, and a better future for the Lebanese people".

Despite agreeing to hold talks with Israel, the Lebanese President has repeatedly rejected the idea of a face-to-face meeting with Netanyahu, as floated by Trump.

Aoun has made clear that a high-level summit with Netanyahu is currently out of the question, stressing that the cessation of hostilities must be the primary focus before any direct political engagement can be considered.