The government approved a national plan overnight Thursday aimed at strengthening resilience, Jewish identity, and national spirit among students and young people across Israel.

The initiative, led by Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Strock and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, will initially reach about 10 percent of Israel's student population, with plans to later expand to young adults who are not enrolled in academic institutions.

Under the plan, the government will broaden study and enrichment programs focused on Jewish identity while expanding leadership, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, and community engagement initiatives. An inter-ministerial team will also be established to develop additional programs for wider audiences.

Government officials said funding will be directed toward existing initiatives on university campuses and within young communities. Among them is a program which combines lectures, study partnerships, and workshops on Jewish identity with mentorship that helps participants develop social projects addressing community needs.

Officials emphasized that the program is designed to provide opportunities for young people who wish to deepen their knowledge of Judaism through voluntary participation while connecting learning with practical social action.

Speaking after the decision, Smotrich said, "Strengthening Jewish identity is the backbone of our national resilience, especially at this time. As finance minister, I am proud to fund and lead a program that places spirit and values at the center. Investing in the identity and heritage of the young generation is the way to ensure the victory of the spirit of the People of Israel, and it is an integral part of our national responsibility."

Strock welcomed the decision, saying, "Only because of the spirit! The war on seven fronts is sustained by the bravery of our soldiers on the front line and the tremendous spirit of the entire nation. Alongside meeting the physical needs of the war effort, we must continue developing programs that strengthen our national spirit. This government decision is a step in the right direction, and we will continue to strengthen the Jewish identity of the State of Israel in ways that are tailored to every part of the people that seeks it."