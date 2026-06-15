השרה סטרוק נואמת בכנס ללא קרדיט

Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Strock, who also oversees the National Civil Service Authority, took part in a tribute ceremony honoring National Civil Service members with disabilities.

During her remarks, Strock said she chose to attend the event despite being invited at the same time to a signing ceremony for a planning agreement in Karnei Shomron. She praised the volunteers for their determination and resilience, saying they serve as an example of dedication, belonging and contribution to Israeli society.

Addressing the participants, Strock explained her decision to attend, saying, "Each and every one of you who builds yourselves through service is building something no less important. Anyone who chooses to overcome difficulties and challenges and contribute to society is a tremendous asset to the State of Israel."

The minister concluded her remarks by blessing the volunteers as they continue their journeys, saying, "What you learned about yourselves during your service - the ability to give, contribute and be part of something greater - will accompany you throughout your lives."

During the event, Strock also thanked National Civil Service Authority Director-General Reuven Pinsky, who is ending his tenure, for his leadership in expanding opportunities for additional populations to take part in national service.

Pinsky thanked Strock for the steps she promoted within the National Civil Service system and highlighted the growth in available service positions for participants from special populations.