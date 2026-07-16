The government has approved a budget of more than NIS 1 billion to fund the construction of access roads and security routes for dozens of new communities approved by the cabinet during the war, including the four northern Samaria communities of Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim, which were evacuated during the 2005 Disengagement.

The NIS 1.075 billion plan was formulated following two months of professional work by the Settlement Administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance. The funding will be distributed between the Ministries of Transport and Defense over the next three years.

According to the government, the decision is designed to provide immediate funding for secure access roads and other infrastructure that cannot be financed through the standard development process tied to land marketing. The budget will cover the planning and construction of new roads, upgrades to existing routes, and connecting roads between communities. In Judea and Samaria, the projects will also include built-in security components.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the decision, calling it "historic."

"The historic decision we approved will enable the establishment of dozens of communities at strategic points in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said. "We are leading a settlement security revolution, with more than 100 communities and 160 outposts that strengthen the security of the State of Israel and will foil the terrible idea of establishing a terror state in the heart of the State of Israel."

He added that the multi-year plan would ensure the planning and construction of new access roads, the upgrading of existing routes, and improved connections between communities while incorporating critical security measures.

Smotrich said the government is working with relevant ministries to remove bureaucratic obstacles and secure the necessary approvals to facilitate safe and orderly transportation to the new communities.

Under the decision, any additional communities in Judea and Samaria that are approved or legalized by the government in the future will automatically be incorporated into the infrastructure plan.