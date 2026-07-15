Iran’s Intelligence Ministry published an official document detailing a list of “hostile elements" as part of the implementation of a law increasing penalties for espionage and cooperation with Israel.

The document, published in Iran’s official newspaper, includes, among other things, a list of “hostile media figures," featuring Israeli journalists alongside Iranian opposition activists.

Among the names appearing on the list are journalists Amit Segal, Yossi Melman, and Raz Zimmt. Also included alongside the journalists is Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last Shah.

According to the document, Iranian authorities define those appearing on the list as “hostile elements" and state that transferring information, photos, or videos to individuals listed in the document could lead to prosecution and, in some cases, prison sentences under Iranian law.

Amit Segal responded to the publication, writing: “Apparently, I did do something right after all - it turns out that Iranian intelligence has placed me on a list of people that contact with them could lead to many years in prison."

He added humorously: “To the Israelis here: you are still allowed to give me information. To the Iranians: forget it, don’t put yourselves at risk."