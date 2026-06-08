Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Monday blamed the Islamic Republic for the latest escalation following Iranian attacks on Israel, accusing the regime of endangering both Iranians and regional stability.

"The Islamic Republic, in its support for Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, has started yet another military conflict and further revealed its anti-Iranian nature," Pahlavi said in a statement.

He asserted that the regime "has taken the Iranian nation hostage" and "views the lives and property of Iranians as mere tools for exporting terror, war, and instability."

Pahlavi said the Islamic Republic bears responsibility for the consequences of the conflict.

"In this conflict, as always, the Islamic Republic is responsible for any damage to Iran's infrastructure and for the lives of innocent civilians on both sides," he stated.

He added that the Iranian people understand that "as long as the Islamic Republic remains in power, terror, violence, and instability will continue to loom over Iran, the region, and the world."

According to Pahlavi, "Peace, security, and sustainable prosperity are only possible with the end of this regime."

"The solution is not negotiation with the IRGC and the terrorist occupiers of Iran; the solution is to stand with the Iranian nation and support its struggle to bring an end to the Islamic Republic," he concluded.