At a time when Jewish communities around the world face unprecedented challenges, new data from the Yael Foundation suggest an unexpected and encouraging trend: Jewish education is growing across much of the Diaspora.

Analysis of the Foundation's global network of 145 educational institutions around the world found that 52% increased student enrollment during the past year, while a further 26% remained stable.

The findings point to a broader shift taking place across global Jewish life. Rather than retreating in the face of antisemitism, war, and demographic pressures, many Jewish families are placing renewed importance on Jewish education, community belonging, and identity.

"The story of Jewish education today is far more hopeful than many people realize," said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation. "We are witnessing something remarkable. Across dozens of countries, parents are making a conscious decision to invest more deeply in their children's Jewish identity through education. That tells us Jewish education has become a source of confidence, resilience and continuity."

By the Numbers:

145 institutions across 45+ countries

78% of schools grew enrollment (52%) or were able to hold steady (26%)

Grants expanded from 110 to 147 over the past year

Total investment rose from €7,136,361 to €9,571,972

Yael Summer Camp grew from 400 to 600 participants, drawn from 23 countries

Several partner schools received teacher salary increases this year as part of the Foundation's push on teacher compensation

The trend extends far beyond traditional Jewish population centers. Growth is being recorded not only in France, Germany and Brazil, but also in smaller and often overlooked Jewish communities including Estonia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, and Portugal.

France stands out as perhaps the clearest example of this phenomenon. Across the Yael Foundation's largest national network, none of the 23 French institutions receiving investment from the Yael Foundation recorded declining enrollment, while several schools report extensive waiting lists.

The Foundation's data also challenge assumptions about the viability of Jewish education in vulnerable communities. More than half of the schools that could be considered in survival mode are nevertheless maintaining or increasing enrollment, including several schools inside wartime Ukraine. The Foundation has backed that momentum directly, providing nearly €10 million in school building upgrades and renovations in the region.

The data indicate that rising antisemitism has become one of the defining forces shaping Jewish education globally. While some schools reported that security concerns discouraged families from visibly Jewish institutions, many others described exactly the opposite effect, with parents increasingly viewing Jewish schools as places that provide identity, belonging, security and community during uncertain times.

Other significant drivers include growing demand for academically excellent bilingual education, stronger communal engagement following October 7, and schools reaching physical capacity rather than struggling to attract students.

The Foundation data did show that enrollment continues to face pressure in communities affected by war, economic instability, emigration and demographic decline, while some countries have yet to experience the growth seen elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the overall trend suggests Jewish education is entering a period of renewed strategic importance.

As governments and Jewish organizations worldwide seek ways to strengthen Jewish resilience in an increasingly uncertain environment, the Yael Foundation believes education is proving to be one of the community's strongest long-term investments.

"Education has always been the engine of Jewish continuity," COO of the Yael Foundation Naomi Kovitz said. "The encouraging message from these findings is that Jewish families understand this. The challenge now is to move beyond preservation to expansion, innovation, and ensuring every family that wants a Jewish education for their children can access one. Our responsibility is to ensure these schools have the resources, teachers and capacity to meet growing demand."

Founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich, The Yael Foundation invests in Jewish education and experiences as the most powerful drivers of Jewish identity and connection. Acting as a true partner, the foundation brings tailor-made solutions, deep relationships, and a commitment to excellence to overlooked and emerging communities worldwide. Today, the Yael Foundation supports 145 educational institutions across 48 countries, building the infrastructure for strong, confident Jewish life for generations to come.