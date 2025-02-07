Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli called for a spiritual response to the war against Jews in Israel around the world at the Yael International Summit held in Cyprus.

Speaking at the conference, Chikli also stressed the importance of Jewish education in the global struggle against antisemitism

The Minister spoke at the largest ever gathering of Jewish educators outside of Israel and North America at the three-day-long summit titled, “Education and Beyond,” which brought together high-level Israeli officials, over 200 Jewish educators, and thought leaders from 37 nations.

“As the minister responsible for combating antisemitism, I can tell you that there are many 'band-aid' solutions to antisemitism — some more effective than others,” Minister Chikli told the over 200 Jewish principals and teachers who gathered for the largest-ever conference of Jewish educators outside of Israel and North America. “But the real answer to this threat is strengthening Jewish identity. When a war is ideological and spiritual, the response must also be spiritual.”

“You — educators — are the ones shaping and securing the Jewish identity of the next generation of our people. You stand at the forefront of this vital struggle.”

Chikli also thanked the Yael Foundation and its leaders, Uri and Yael Poliavich, for their “vision, leadership, innovation, initiative, and the profoundly meaningful work they do to ensure that ‘No Jewish Child is Left Behind.’”

“This is also the guiding principle of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry,” he added.

The Yael Foundation's “No Jewish Child Left Behind” aims to nurture Jewish identity and empower the next generation of Jewish leaders, ensuring that every Jewish child, wherever they live, has access to an exceptional Jewish and general education.

Chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog also spoke at the conference.

“We will get to every single Jewish community because we believe in the great Jewish ethic of mutual responsibility,” said Almog. “To strengthen them and provide resilience, and in this, we are partnering with the Yael Foundation. I say to all you Jewish educators, I can see your commitment and dedication and I salute you.”

Earlier at the summit, Uri Poliavich announced that he would raise the annual budget of the Yael Foundation from 24 million Euros to 40 million Euros, in large part to meet the growing challenges resulting from the rise in antisemitism over the last year.

"Over the last 15 months since the massacre on October 7th, our enemies have physically targeted the Jewish State on seven fronts,” he said. “In tandem with those attacks on Israel, our global enemies have relentlessly targeted the global Jewish community with unprecedented antisemitism. This assault directly targets Jews and Jewish heritage resulting in large numbers of Jews who have been forced to hide and disengage from their identity and traditions.”

“The antidote to this is more Jewish education. This has made our core mission of assuring that no Jewish child is left behind absolutely paramount. We can not let them down. Not those children who can not afford a Jewish education and certainly not those who are seeking the refuge of a Jewish school. Against this backdrop I am proud to announce that we are doubling last year’s annual giving budget to 40 million Euros, because this is such a crucial time and a moment that we dare not shirk.”