Every week, Jewish students (in grades 5-8) around the world study in the Kitah online learning program (www.kitah.org) , in which they receive lessons in Chumash and Navi which they study online in a Khan Academy format. Then, they meet in a weekly Zoom to review what they've learned and get a deeper understanding of the materials with a teacher.

This week, Kitah students learned about the struggle between Mordechai and Haman, trying to understand why Mordechai refused to bow down. They reviewed the story focused on Hebrew comprehension, and then dug deeper into how Haman slandered the Jewish people. Finally, they spoke about how the Megillah teaches us that disunity put the Jewish people in danger - and how Esther understood that only through Jewish unity could the Jews survive and thrive.