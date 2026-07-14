i24NEWS Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli expressed concern that the United States is not demonstrating sufficient force against Iran, arguing that its strikes have been overly restrained.

"The United States is choosing not to strike targets that would provoke a disproportionate response from Iran - and that's a shame," Yehezkeli said.

"Precisely now, when the Iranians obviously believe they 'have the upper hand,' it's possible to strike them through the leadership, the media, through channels that are painful to the Revolutionary Guards - especially those related to their control and the appearance of control. Not to mention cyber operations, which can be carried out covertly and inflict great pain."

According to Yehezkeli, "Trump is choosing not to strike hard but instead to engage in rounds of escalation. The formula of these exchanges is that whoever is strong, with nuclear capabilities, F-35s, and the most advanced weapons ends up reducing itself to the equation of the weaker side, relying on its strengths while using only limited tools. Iran very much wants to draw the United States into that equation."

"These attacks are not having the desired effect, and this period should be used for much harsher strikes," he concluded. "One of the lessons we learned from years of 'drips' and 'rounds' with Hamas is that the terrorist organization only emerged stronger, especially in the eyes of its own public. Iran feels the same way, and it's important for the United States to make them understand that they're mistaken."