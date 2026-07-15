The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization on Wednesday responded to the Knesset's decision to roll back a reform allowing Tzohar to provide kosher certification.

"Following the passage of the Knesset bill intent on reversing many of the recent reforms in Kashrut supervision in Israel, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization stresses that we remain undeterred in our commitment to ensure quality, transparency and halachically-based kashrut supervision for the betterment of the people of Israel and the Jewish people at large," a statement read.

"Tzohar will continue to strengthen our services, to operate within the full guidelines of the law and halacha and provide certification and supervision services with an uncompromising attention to professional, transparent and trustworthy kashrut."

The statement added, "With a sense of deep sadness, we have witnessed the passage of laws in recent days that are detrimental to the very interests of the public and serve only to deepen divisions within our society. There is no doubt that the passage of this kashrut bill by the Knesset is a step in the wrong direction."

"We know and believe strongly that real progress is not only achieved through parliamentary legislation but will be proven by real successes in the field, each and every day, through responsible action predicated on a sincere dedication to integrity and trust.

"We continue to reach out to business owners, the rabbinical community and to the people of Israel to join us in this critical effort - to further spread halachic observance and the message that a new path forward will be proven not by words, but through action."