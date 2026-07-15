Michael Katz, 82, who was critically wounded in an Iranian missile strike on Haifa during Operation Roaring Lion, has died from his injuries three months after the attack.

His wife, Nina, paid tribute to her husband, describing the devastating impact of the strike on their family. "On that terrible Sunday, my life was shattered in a split second by an Iranian missile," she said. "I was granted the gift of a new life, and I thank the Creator, but from today onward I will live as only half a person after 55 years of marriage."

She remembered Michael as a warm and outgoing man who loved life and brought joy to those around him. "Anyone who met him immediately fell in love with him," she said. "He will be missed not only by our family, but by everyone who knew him."

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav also expressed his condolences, noting that Katz had dedicated his career to Israel's security through his work at Rafael. "Michael was injured in his own home in a cruel attack targeting civilians in the heart of Haifa," Yahav said. "For three months we accompanied his struggle for life with hope, and today we bid him farewell with deep sorrow. The city of Haifa bows its head and embraces his wife Nina, his sons Itamar and Yoav, and his grandchildren. We will continue to stand by the Katz family in any way they need."