A well-known Israeli restaurant in Brooklyn was vandalized with hateful anti-Israel messages early Sunday morning, police said, according to FOX 5 in New York.

The incident occurred at the Miriam restaurant in Park Slope, where vandals defaced the property with antisemitic graffiti and red paint.

Police say the vandalism took place around 3:00 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the restaurant’s windows splattered with red paint and the messages “Israel Steals Culture” and “Genocide Cuisine” spray-painted on them.

No suspects have been identified or arrested so far. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

Miriam restaurant shared a statement on Instagram, saying, “Miriam Brooklyn Restaurant was sadly vandalized with messages of hate. But we refuse to let this darken our spirit. Miriam stands for inclusivity and unity and bringing people together through the shared love of delicious food and warm hospitality.”

FOX 5 spoke with restaurant owner Rafael Hasid, who expressed his dismay over the attack.

"It makes me sad, that people, instead of if they have a different opinion than mine, instead of coming and talking about it, they vandalize my restaurant," Hasid said.

The attack drew swift condemnation from city and state leaders.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed that the perpetrators will be found.

“As mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, I am particularly heartbroken by this evil act. Make no mistake, the NYPD is investigating and will find those responsible,” Adams wrote in a statement posted to X.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also condemned the vandalism, calling it “outrageous and despicable.”

“Antisemitism in Brooklyn is an attack on every New Yorker and contradicts our core values,” Hochul said in a post on X. “To the owners and staff of Miriam: your state stands with you. And the perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY), who has been a staunch supporter of Israel, wrote on X, “I went to Brooklyn to stand in solidarity with the owner of Miriam, an Israeli restaurant that became the target of antisemitic vandalism.”

“Jew-hatred will find no refuge in the City of New York. A hate crime against the Jewish community is a hate crime against all of us,” he stated.

New York has seen a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

A recently released NYPD report found that antisemitic hate crimes in New York City rose seven percent from 2023 to 2024 and made up the majority of hate crimes committed in the city.

According to the report, of 641 hate crimes committed in 2024, 345 were committed against Jews, compared to 296 against all other groups combined. 55% of hate crimes were committed against Jews.