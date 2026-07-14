The Israeli government on Tuesday approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation and Road Safety Minister Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Miri Regev, to name Route 443.

The highway will now be called, "The Levites' Way" in memory of Minister David Levy, of blessed memory, along the section of the road between the Ben Shemen Interchange and the Beituniya-Givat Ze'ev Junction.

This decision commemorates the legacy and long-standing achievements of the late David Levy, who served as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Construction and Housing Minister, Aliyah and Integration Minister, and as a Member of Knesset for decades, and worked to promote social equality, strengthen the periphery, and narrow gaps in Israeli society.

In addition to commemorating the name of David Levy, it was determined that the road will also be called ‘The Levites' Way’ in recognition of the historical and heritage connection of the region to the Tribe of Levi and the priests, as well as to the Modi'in area, which is identified with the Hasmonean family.

Route 443 is one of the most central and important transportation arteries in the State of Israel, connecting Jerusalem, Modi'in, Judea and Samaria, the Judean foothills and the center of the country; the road is used daily by hundreds of thousands of drivers.

In accordance with the government's decision, the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, will work to update the signage along the road, and the Government Secretariat will act to publish the new name in the official gazette.

Netanyahu remarked, "The late David Levy was a dedicated public servant who contributed immensely to the State of Israel. From his childhood in Beit She'an, he broke barriers and reached the leadership of the nation, where he championed social action and assistance for disadvantaged populations, while promoting peripheral towns. He was a loyal representative of the State of Israel and stood our ground proudly before the nations of the world. We are proud today to commemorate his memory on a road that connects our capital, Jerusalem, with the center of the country, as a symbol of a man who dedicated his life and energy to the unity of Israel."

Regev added: "The late David Levy was one of the most prominent leaders of the State of Israel, who worked throughout his life for the unity of the nation, the promotion of the periphery, and social justice. Naming one of the central transportation arteries in Israel after him is a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the service of the state and Israeli society, ensuring that his legacy will continue to guide future generations."