Friends and colleagues from Israel's restaurant and culinary industry are mourning the murder of restaurateur Haim Kalomiti, who was killed in yesterday's shooting attack in the Sharon region.

Kalomiti, 55, a resident of Tzur Natan and a member of the community's emergency response team, is survived by his wife, Hamutal, and their three daughters, Avigail, Naomi, and Amalia. He also leaves behind a wide circle of friends, employees, and business associates.

A veteran chef and restaurateur, Kalomiti was a well-known figure in the food industry. He was among the owners of several restaurants, as well as a hamburger restaurant that opened only a few weeks ago at a gas station between Even Yehuda and Beit Yitzhak.

Restaurateur Sagi Trigger, a former business partner of Kalomiti, described him as an exceptional individual who devoted his life to helping others.

"There are people about whom no one can say a bad word. That was Haim Kalomiti," Trigger told Ynet. "He was a rare person, incredibly kind-hearted, who helped everyone, whether he knew them or not. He was always the first to step forward, to fight, and to help, just as he did yesterday."

Trigger said the two met during reserve military service and later worked together as business partners for 13 years.

"He was the one who introduced me to the world of meat," he recalled. "We have lost a truly rare person. There are not many like him. He was very close to my heart, part of my life, like family - a soulmate and an older brother."

He added, "He introduced me to the industry, and from there I built my career. There is not a single person who could say a bad word about him."

Other professional partners also paid tribute to Kalomiti: "Haim was a beloved friend, partner, and man of great values and generosity," they said in a statement. "He left a deep mark on everyone who knew him. His tragic death has left immense pain and a tremendous void among those who loved him and in our hearts."

The shooting spree in which Kalomiti was killed began at a gas station near Kochav Yair, where two people were wounded, one seriously and one moderately. Another victim was later found at the entrance to Tzur Yitzhak. Two additional victims were subsequently located on Route 5533 near Tzur Natan, including Kalomiti, who sustained critical wounds and was later pronounced dead.