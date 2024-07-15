An indictment was filed Sunday against the owner of a restaurant, charging him with the death through negligence of Osher Deri, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

Deri died three years ago, following an allergic reaction to dairy.

According to the report, the indictment claims that the restaurant owner "violated the obligation to act with care, did not set compliance protocols for food, and created an unreasonable risk to Osher's life."

Deri's father responded: "Nothing will bring my beloved daughter back to life. At the same time, the indictment filed against the restaurant owner emphasizes the criminal negligence due to which my daughter ate a dairy dessert at a kosher meaty restaurant - and paid for it with her life. I truly hope that the court will bring the accused to justice."

Osher Deri, 23 years old at the time of her death, was served a dessert which contained a dairy cream, despite the fact that the restaurant she ate at was a kosher meat restaurant, and should have used a nondairy cream.

In the last phone conversation between Deri and her mother, she said, "I don't feel well, I'm going to die."

She explained, "We were happily eating, me and Ella, and we ordered a dessert and the dessert was dairy."

Her mother responded with surprise: "How was the dessert dairy? It's a kosher restaurant, no way."