The IDF approved a series of senior command appointments on Monday following a high-level personnel discussion focused on brigadier general-level positions. The changes include new division commanders, senior staff appointments, and the promotion of several officers.

Among the appointments, Col. Eyal Cohen, the former commander of the Kfir Brigade and Shayetet 13, will take command of the 146th Division. Col. Ido Ganon, who previously commanded the Golani Brigade, will lead the newly established Training Division (Division 38) and will be promoted to brigadier general.

Brig. Gen. Benny Aharon, former commander of the 401st Brigade and the 146th Division, will become commander of the 36th Division. Brig. Gen. Oren Simcha, currently commander of the Eastern Division and formerly head of the Nahal Brigade, will assume command of the 162nd Division.

Col. Nissim Hazan, commander of the 460th Brigade and former deputy commander of the 91st Division, will be promoted to brigadier general and take command of the Eastern Division (Division 96).

Additional appointments include Col. Roi Zweig, commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, who will become the IDF's chief infantry and paratroopers officer. Brig. Gen. Omer Cohen, currently serving in that role, will assume command of the 91st Division along the Lebanon border.

Brig. Gen. Uri Dauba, currently head of staff for the Northern Command, will take command of the 80th Division. Brig. Gen. Yehuda Vach has been appointed head of the Assessment and Training Division, while Col. Eric Moayyal will become head of staff for the Northern Command.

The IDF said a decision has not yet been made regarding the appointment of the next commander of the Judea and Samaria Division.