Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni lashed out during a Knesset Finance Committee meeting on Monday over the removal of haredi institutions from the list of organizations eligible for tax-deductible donations under Section 46, directing his criticism at the Religious Zionist community.

"Have they removed all the Torah institutions? Who gave them the authority? There is a law in this country," Gafni said angrily.

He added, "The greatest problems we have in the Torah world come from those wearing knitted kippahs - the Finance Minister and the head of the Israel Tax Authority."

"People who have no authority are removing the yeshivas. How did this happen? How did their hands not tremble [when they did it]?" he asked.

Gafni has previously criticized plans to remove yeshivas attended by draft evaders from the list of organizations whose donors are entitled to tax benefits under Section 46 of the Tax Law.

At the time, he described the move as "an open declaration of war" and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who had ordered to advance the move.

In fact, the government did dismiss Baharav-Miara, but the Supreme Court, which does not have legal authority to decide on the hiring and firing of the Attorney General, insisted that the government's decision was illegal and ordered it overturned.