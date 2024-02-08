Kan reports that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has decided to cancel the tax benefits extended to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following reports that the organization's employees had taken part in the October 7th massacre.

During a recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted that, “We need to begin the process of replacing UNRWA. I have ordered the relevant authorities to investigate alternatives.”

Blinken responded that there was no other option at present for the UNRWA's critical humanitarian work in Gaza.

“We are working with other UN agencies to determine how they can take over these roles in the immediate future,” he added.