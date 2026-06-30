The Shas faction is sharply criticizing Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, claiming he brought the bill to block Red Cross visits to Nukhba terrorists to a vote on Monday evening in violation of prior agreements. The bill was defeated after failing to secure a majority.

"Shas fully supports the bill to block Red Cross visits to Nukhba terrorists. We suggested to Minister Ben Gvir that the bill be brought forward on Wednesday so that we could vote in favor immediately following the passage of the Basic Law: Torah Study, as agreed upon with the Coalition Chairman. Regrettably, Ben Gvir insisted on bringing it to the floor today. It appears that pulling a political stunt is more important to him than actually passing this vital legislation," Shas said in a statement.

Ben Gvir reacted with fury to the allegations against him: "The bill to prevent Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists is coming to a vote today after Shas requested to delay it last week. Contrary to Shas’s claims, the bill cannot be brought to a vote on Wednesday due to opposition from the minority bloc - meaning it would subsequently become irrelevant."

"Regrettably, Shas is choosing to compromise Israel's security and allow an antisemitic organization to visit Nukhba terrorists, spreading a 'Sde Teiman-style' blood libel against our heroic prison guards and the State of Israel. It seems the Deri-Tibi deal is back in full force. A complete disgrace," Ben Gvir stated.