Giv’at Ze’ev was officially granted city status on Sunday, ending decades as a local council after the declaration was signed by Central Command Commander Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth. The move followed extensive work by professional teams from the Defense Ministry's Settlement Directorate and the Interior Ministry.

Home to more than 35,000 residents, Giv’at Ze’ev is expected to benefit from expanded municipal authority and planning capabilities. Mayor Yossi Asraf hailed the decision as "a historic moment for Giv’at Ze’ev," calling it "an enormous boost" for the Jerusalem area. He said the new status would strengthen the municipality's ability to provide services, promote development, and address the needs of its growing population.

"As we move up a level in terms of capabilities, we will continue to preserve our rural, warm, and community atmosphere," Asraf said. "This is the beating heart of Giv’at Ze’ev, and it will remain so." He thanked Maj. Gen. Bluth and the government officials involved in advancing the process.

Finance Minister and Defense Ministry Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the declaration, describing it as part of a broader government policy to strengthen Jewish communities through the establishment of new communities, the regularization of outposts, and additional land development initiatives. He said the recognition of Giv’at Ze’ev as a city reflects the government's commitment to expanding settlement and thanked the Interior Ministry, the Civil Administration, the Settlement Directorate, and local officials who helped bring the initiative to completion.