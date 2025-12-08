Seven security guards in the town of Givat Ze’ev, employed by a private security company providing services to the community, were arrested last week by police on suspicion of assisting in the smuggling of illegal aliens into and out of the town, and employing them. Police cleared the case for publication early Monday morning.

The arrests followed a prolonged undercover investigation, which began after an official request from the Givat Ze’ev Council to the police. According to suspicions, the guards exploited their access to the security system and their authority at checkpoints, allegedly allowing the illegal passage of immigrants in exchange for payment.

The guards were stationed at a checkpoint at the rear of Givat Ze’ev. Investigators suspect this was part of an organized mechanism involving several guards, who allegedly received bribes amounting to thousands of shekels from the illegal residents in return for entry into Israel for work.

One of those arrested is himself an illegal resident, who allegedly acted as a coordinator and intermediary between the illegals and the guards, in exchange for payment. Among the suspects are several workers from Abu Ghosh and two residents of northern Israel. The arrests took place last week, and their detention was extended for several days. Some are expected to be brought in for further extensions during the current week.

Yossi Assraf, head of the Givat Ze’ev Local Council, stated, "We view with utmost severity the suspicions attributed to the guards, who allegedly betrayed their role and endangered the security of Givat Ze’ev residents. Our trust in the security system is fundamental, and any breach of it is unforgivable. I commend the swift and determined action of the Jerusalem District Central Unit, launched following the council’s request, and we trust the police will uncover the truth and bring all those involved to justice."

Assraf called on Givat Ze’ev residents to heighten vigilance and report any unusual incidents: "I urge you to contact us regarding any wrongdoing or suspicion of illegal activity. You are our eyes on the ground, and together with the residents, we will fight to safeguard the council’s security."

The council emphasized that it will continue to review the security system, strengthen oversight procedures, and take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents. "We will not allow the erosion of residents’ personal security," Assraf added, "and we will take every step required to ensure their safety."