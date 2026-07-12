Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, on Saturday met to discuss arrangements for naval passage through the Strait of Hormuz under the US-Iran memorandum, IRNA reported.

CNN reported, quoting a source familiar with the talks, that Oman proposed two separately-controlled routes: The "Northern Corridor" through Iranian territoral waters would require prior approval from Iran but no tolls, while the "Southern Corridor" through Omani territorial waters would allow "free navigation" under pre-war conditions.

Axios reported, quoting a diplomatic source, that Araghchi and his delegation were unable to approve the proposal and took it to Tehran for discussion.

Meanwhile, Tasnim quoted a political source as insisting that all decisions on the Strait will be made solely by Iran and Oman.

On Friday, Axios reported that the Trump administration demanded that the Iranian government issue an explicit public statement affirming that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and committing to an immediate cessation of strikes on commercial vessels.

The ultimatum has been transmitted to Tehran via both direct diplomatic channels and regional intermediaries, three US officials disclosed during a press briefing on Friday.

"We want them to publicly say that they will stop shooting at ships and explicitly, or at least implicitly, acknowledge that they screwed up. We are working on that now," one US official stated. "We expect the Iranians to say ... that every channel in the strait will be open and that it will be toll-free."

Another American official warned that the alternative would be severe, saying, "If it is not their position [tomorrow], it is not gonna be a great day for them."