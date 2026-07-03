A senior Chabad emissary in Thailand has responded to plans for a new "secular house" for Israeli travelers on Ko Samui, saying the initiative is ultimately a testament to the success of Chabad houses.

Rabbi Nechemia Wilhelm, who has served as a Chabad emissary in Bangkok for three decades, reacted after the Free Secularists movement announced it would open a visitors center near the island's Chabad House as an alternative for Israelis seeking a non-religious environment.

Speaking to Channel 12, Wilhelm said "The truth is, it's a compliment that they want to copy Chabad Houses, and that's beautiful. We've been here for 30 years on a mission from the Lubavitcher Rebbe to be here for every Jew, and they are Jews too. We'll certainly receive them with open arms and be happy to help them."

Wilhelm said Chabad would continue its outreach. "Darkness is not driven out with a stick, but with light. We'll continue helping Jews and spreading light, and I'm sure they too will be drawn to it. I'm actually grateful to those who publicized this, because we haven't received so many messages in a long time from people thanking us for helping them and encouraging us to continue."

He also questioned the need for a separate secular venue, arguing that travelers who prefer not to visit a religious setting already have plenty of alternatives.

"If someone doesn't want a religious place, there is so much else to do. There's no need to open a secular home just to oppose something. That's a very shallow approach, and I don't think it will gain traction-whether in Thailand or anywhere else."

The Free Secularists movement recently announced plans to establish a "secular home" near the Chabad House in Ko Samui. The venue is expected to host Shabbat meals without kiddush, along with social gatherings, workshops, and other community activities aimed at secular Israeli travelers.