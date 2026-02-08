Thousands of female Chabad emissaries, representing 6,000 Jewish communities in 111 countries, gathered before Shabbat for a joint photograph in front of the iconic Chabad-Lubavitch study hall, “770," in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The women’s convention spotlights what is happening across Chabad Houses worldwide: the women are not standing in the background - they are firmly at the forefront of Jewish communal life. “The Rebbe wanted us to be at the front of the work, to lead, not to stand in the shadows," said one emissary. “Each and every woman here carries on her shoulders not only the raising of her own children, but also the leadership of a community. There are countless educators, counselors, community organizers and spiritual leaders among us."

The thousands include emissaries who work with on university students, teenage girls, professional women, and niche communities of diverse language groups. “Behind the famous Shabbat meals at Chabad Houses," said Mushka, a Chabad emissary from Europe, “stand countless devoted women who practically run the large kitchens together with their husbands. It’s a full-time mission, around the clock."

תמונות השלוחות צילום: איציק בלניצקי

At this year’s gathering, organizers revealed that three new families set out each week on shlichut around the world. “The group photo of the emissaries represents the story of the Jewish people and the secret of our resilience," said Rabbi Menachem Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries. “Each woman here leads her community - and we are speaking about thousands of communities and thousands of points of light touching the lives of countless Jews."

Among the many emissaries are sisters, for whom the convention offers a rare opportunity for a family reunion.